KLIS a big step towards fulfilling people’s aspirations: Harish Rao

Siddipet MLA also congratulated engineers, employees and labourers who worked hard round the clock all these days for the construction of the project.

Published: 21st June 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Siddipet MLA and former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Siddipet MLA and former Irrigation Minister T Harish Rao said that the inauguration of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) is a big step towards achieving the aspirations of people who fought for separate Telangana. “The construction of Kaleshwaram is a result of peoples’ fight for Telangana and the sacrifices done by martyrs,” Harish Rao said in a statement here on Thursday.

Harish Rao expressed delight over the inauguration of the project, which is scheduled for Friday. 

He alleged that the combined AP rulers were responsible for the inter-state disputes over irrigation projects.

But, the relentless efforts put in by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao paved the way for the construction of the project. 

“Chandrasekhar Rao worked like Bhageeratha. He redesigned the project as an engineer. The chief minister maintained cordial relations with the Maharashtra government and realised the project. The chief minister continuously monitored the construction works of project. My heartfelt congratulations to the chief minister,” Harish Rao said.

“I bow down and salute to the feet of happy farmers, who are going to witness the inauguration of the project. I pray to God for green Telangana. Jai Telangana... Jai Kisaan...,” Harish said.

KLIS launch: Errabelli calls for celebration

Warangal: Taking strong exception to Opposition parties attacking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, with regard to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao on Thursday called upon the people of the State to ignore this criticism and celebrate the ambitious project’s inauguration scheduled for Friday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the newly-renovated Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) office building in the city, Dayakar Rao said, “Opposition leaders should stop criticising the chief minister and thank him for completing such a huge project in such a short time.”

He said it was sad that the Opposition was misleading the people for political gains.

