Rajgopal Reddy to join BJP in next three days, say sources

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The impending move of Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy from Congress party to BJP may happen earlier than expected.

If the sources to be believed, Rajgopal Reddy is all set to join BJP in the next three days.

Currently, he is in the process of looking into the potential technical problems that may crop up if he changes his loyalties, the sources said.

His close aides have, meanwhile, indicated that Rajgopal Reddy will join in BJP within next three days.

On Thursday, Rajgopal Reddy held a meeting with his followers in Pedda Amberpet and sought their views on changing the party.

All his followers said to have supported his plan.

Though two-thirds of the Congress party MLAs have joined in the ruling TRS party in the State, Rajgopal Reddy’s plan to join the BJP has created quite a buzz.

However, most of the party leaders and workers are said to have backed his decision.

Rajgopal Reddy, who is of the view that the BJP would emerge a strong alternative to the TRS in the State, is predicting that once he joins most of the other MLAs and MPs too would join the BJP.

During his meeting with his followers, he alleged that TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao won the election by distributing liquor and money to voters. “KCR is planning to rule the State without an Opposition party. He bought Congress MLAs with corrupt money,” he said.