Home States Telangana

Rajgopal Reddy to join BJP in next three days, say sources

The impending move of Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy from Congress party to BJP may happen earlier than expected. 

Published: 21st June 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy

Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The impending move of Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy from Congress party to BJP may happen earlier than expected. 

If the sources to be believed, Rajgopal Reddy is all set to join BJP in the next three days.

Currently, he is in the process of looking into the potential technical problems that may crop up if he changes his loyalties, the sources said.

His close aides have, meanwhile, indicated that Rajgopal Reddy will join in BJP within next three days. 

On Thursday, Rajgopal Reddy held a meeting with his followers in Pedda Amberpet and sought their views on changing the party.

All his followers said to have supported his plan. 

Though two-thirds of the Congress party MLAs have joined in the ruling TRS party in the State,   Rajgopal Reddy’s plan to join the BJP has created quite a buzz.

However, most of the party leaders and workers are said to have backed his decision.

Rajgopal Reddy, who is of the view that the BJP would emerge a strong alternative to the TRS in the State, is predicting that once he joins most of the other MLAs and  MPs too would join the BJP. 

During his meeting with his followers, he alleged that TRS chief and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao won the election by distributing liquor and money to voters. “KCR is planning to rule the State without an Opposition party. He bought Congress MLAs with corrupt money,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajgopal Reddy Congress BJP KCR
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp