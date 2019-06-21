Home States Telangana

Telangana to soon reap benefits of Kaleshwaram

While villages across the State will be celebrating the inauguration of KLIS project, the State government will also be conducting 'homams' at Medigadda and Kannepally pump house.

Published: 21st June 2019 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme

Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (Photo | EPS))

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the State government is all set to inaugurate the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) on Friday, people, especially the farmers, look forward to reap the benefits from the project.

Though, the officials originally planned to lift two tmcft of Godavari water daily, now they have decided to increase the capacity to three tmcft per day.

If the flood days are 180 days per year, the government could lift 543 tmcft out of the 954 tmcft of its share in Godavari.

The State government started constructing Kaleshwaram with its own funds and raised loans from nationalised banks.

Despite repeated pleas by the State government, the Centre neither accorded national project status nor released funds to the project. Out of the total Rs 1 lakh crore estimated expenditure for the project, the government so far spent around Rs 50,000 crore.

Caption

The foundation for Kaleshwaram was laid in May, 2016 by KCR and now the first phase of the project will be inaugurated by him on Friday.

In these three years, the government constructed three major barrages at Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla. ‘’Kaleshwaram is not a single project. It is an aggregation of several projects,” an engineer said.

Homams to be performed 

The State government will also be conducting homams at Medigadda and Kannepally pump house on Friday. According to sources, the priests will perform “Jalasaya Prathistanga Homam” by invoking Rigveda mantras. 

‘Thanks to CM, KLIS completed in record time’

Peddapalli: Chief Secretary SK Joshi, along with a delegation of bankers, visited Package 6 pump house and surge pool of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) project on Thursday.

Later speaking to media persons, the chief secretary said project was completed in record time due to the strong commitment of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.  

To ensure that the project is completed successfully and people from across the State benefit from the scheme, the government has take up renovation and construction of five old reservoirs, 19 new reservoirs, barrages, pump houses, nearly 203 kms of tunnels and 17 sub station for power supply.

While revealing that the CM had spent a total of 1,600 hours with various experts to discuss the implementation of project, Power Finance Corporation Chairman and MD Rajeev Sharma said that project will lead to tremendous development in the Sate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
KLIS Godavari Telangana Kaleshwaram
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp