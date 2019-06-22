AIMIM chief Owaisi says 'triple talaq would not benefit women'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Triple Talaq Bill is against the tenet of the Article 14 and 15 of the Constitution and it would not benefit Muslim women, AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said in Lok Sabha on Friday after the tabling of the proposed law.

Owaisi said, “If you see the punishment, then a non-Muslim gets punishment for a year and Muslim would get for three years. This is against Articles 14 and 15.” The Hyderabad MP said that the bill would not benefit women as the talaq does not nullify the marriage, and the burden of proof of the “criminal offence” falls on the woman.

“The Constitution lays down that if we make a discriminatory law, we will have to satisfy two tests — intelligible differentia and rational nexus. The husband will be three years in jail then who is going to pay for the maintenance? Are you going to give money for the maintenance? This is against rational nexus,” Owaisi said.

He also said, “The SC has already said that marriage is not going to end. We have the Domestic Violence Act, the Muslim Women protection Act 1986. Hence, the bill doesn’t satisfy intelligible differentia.”