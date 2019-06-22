Celebrations in full swing across Telangana marking inauguration of irrigation project

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The whole of Telangana celebrated the inauguration of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, being considered as a life-line of the State, with much gaiety.

The joie de vivre bubbled up among the people, especially the TRS cadre, immediately after Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao inaugurated the project.

People distributed sweets among themselves in almost all the villages, they set fire to crackers. They performed Abhishekam to Chandrasekhar Rao’s cut-outs with milk.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao participated in the celebrations in Gambhiraopet at Upper Mannair in Rajanna Sircilla district.

He said that Kaleshwaram will not only provide irrigation water but also quench the thirst of Hyderabad.

“We will provide 40 tmc water from Kaleshwaram to Hyderabad city. There are reports that there is an acute water shortage in Chennai city. But, Hyderabad will not face any water shortage in future, as the city would get 40 tmc from Kaleshwaram,” Rama Rao said.

Speaking to reporters at Medigadda, Endowments Minister A Indra Karan Reddy said that Friday was an historic day for Telangana. MLA G Sunitha performed a 'homam' at Yadagirigutta Narasimha Swamy temple.

Nama, KK mark occasion in Delhi

TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao and party leader in Lok Sabha, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao celebrated the occasion at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi.

They performed pujas to Goddess Durga and distributed sweets. “The entire credit of constructing the Kaleshwaram goes to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Today is a festival for Telangana,” Keshava Rao said.

Nama Nageswara Rao said that the chief minister had been maintaining cordial relations with neighbouring States.

They demanded that the Centre should accord national project status on Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme.