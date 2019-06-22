Degree Online Services Telangana 2019: 2.6 lakh degree seats vacant

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even after the completion of the second phase of Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) registrations, as many as 2.60 lakh seats in degree colleges across the State are still lying vacant, with no grabbers.

In the second phase, a meagre 59,154 seats have been allotted, of which 5,000 students just used sliding option to get better seats.

With the TS Eamcet counselling scheduled to commence from June 24, it is expected that at least a few seats will find grabbers in the subsequent phases of counselling. As many as 69,049 students had exercised web options during the second phase.

However, only 36,225 got seats as per their first priority.