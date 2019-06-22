‘Inspired’ by Harish Rao, close aide goes green at daughter’s wedding

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The guests who came to attend the wedding of G Ramsubha Rao’s daughter on Friday was in for a rather pleasant surprise.

A close aide and follower of former minister T Harish Rao, Ramsubba Rao had decided to welcome them with an unusual token of gratitude - something to warm their hearts as well as cool the earth.

The father of the bride welcomed the guests by distributing saplings of fruit-bearing trees to them as if following in the footsteps of Harish Rao, who is famous for his love for nature and environment.

An avid nature enthusiast, Harish has been taking up massive tree plantation drives. He has also been hailed for his efforts to keep all the saplings he had planted safely.

Present at the event that was held at a function hall in Siddipet. Harish Rao was reportedly surprised and overwhelmed when Ramsubba Rao handed over guava saplings to him and requested him to distribute them to the guests.

Harish expressed his immense happiness on the occasion, as the drive that he had once started seemed to have not faded yet.

Calling it a unique endeavour, the former minister blessed the happy couple and requested all the guests to plant the saplings carefully at their home and ensure that they last for ages.