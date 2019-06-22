Home States Telangana

‘Inspired’ by Harish Rao, close aide goes green at daughter’s wedding

Calling it a unique endeavour, the former minister blessed the happy couple and requested all the guests to plant the saplings carefully at their home and ensure that they last for ages.

Published: 22nd June 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Siddipet MLA Harish Rao distributes saplings to guests at the wedding of his aide’s daughter, in Sangareddy.

Siddipet MLA Harish Rao distributes saplings to guests at the wedding of his aide’s daughter, in Sangareddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET: The guests who came to attend the wedding of G Ramsubha Rao’s daughter on Friday was in for a rather pleasant surprise.

A close aide and follower of former minister T Harish Rao, Ramsubba Rao had decided to welcome them with an unusual token of gratitude - something to warm their hearts as well as cool the earth. 

The father of the bride welcomed the guests by distributing saplings of fruit-bearing trees to them as if following in the footsteps of Harish Rao, who is famous for his love for nature and environment. 

An avid nature enthusiast, Harish has been taking up massive tree plantation drives. He has also been hailed for his efforts to keep all the saplings he had planted safely. 

Present at the event that was held at a function hall in Siddipet. Harish Rao was reportedly surprised and overwhelmed when Ramsubba Rao handed over guava saplings to him and requested him to distribute them to the guests.

Harish expressed his immense happiness on the occasion, as the drive that he had once started seemed to have not faded yet. 

Calling it a unique endeavour, the former minister blessed the happy couple and requested all the guests to plant the saplings carefully at their home and ensure that they last for ages.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harish Rao Telangana
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp