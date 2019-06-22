Long wait over, monsoon finally arrives in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The southwest monsoon has finally arrived in Telangana, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, 15 days after the scheduled date. As per the forecast, major parts of the State were covered by monsoon apart from a few districts at the northern tip of the State, which the IMD said would be covered in the next 1 or 2 days.

As for the next two weeks till the end of June, the State is set to receive above normal rainfall. However, the overall rainfall for June has been deemed less than normal, because of the late onset of monsoon. This is, in fact, the first time in a decade that the monsoon arrived so late in the State. In 2009, though it hit the State on June 21 but took five more days to cover its entirety.

Speaking to Express, IMD, Hyderabad Director YK Reddy said, “All the criteria for the onset of monsoon have been met and 75 per cent of the State received rainfall. We also recorded heavy rainfall in most parts of Telangana and Coastal AP. The State is set to receive near-normal rainfall of 755 mm from June to September,’’ he said.

“Weak El Nino conditions are likely to prevail during monsoon season with reduced intensity in the later part of the season,” Reddy said.

Traditionally, in the State, Adilabad and Nizamabad have been the highest recipients of rainfall during monsoon with rainfall of 998 mm and 955 mm respectively. The least has been recorded at Jogulama Gadwal whose average rainfall was 490 mm from June to September. The same trend is likely to continue this year too, according to Met department.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the IMD has also announced the onset of monsoon in Andhra Pradesh, and predicted that in the next few days Coastal AP would receive above normal rainfall, while Rayalseema region would receive just the normal.