My father understands pain of oustees: KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

RAJANNA SIRCILLA: “My father understands the pain of oustees. After all, his mother’s family lost their homes in 1940, because of the Narmala dam,” said TRS working president KT Rama Rao, about his father, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He was speaking at Sircilla, where he participated in celebrations marking the inauguration of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme at Medigadda on Friday.

“My mother’s family were displaced from their homes in 1940 when the Nizam government constructed the Narmala dam. They had to migrate to Chintamadaka village in Siddipet district,” he said.

Narmala dam is now known as the Upper Manair Reservoir. Rama Rao also spoke about how his mother’s family too is losing its lands to the Mid Manair Dam.

“My father (Chandrasekhar Rao) is working hard to ensure that all oustees receive their rightful compensation and are rehabilitated elsewhere,” he said.