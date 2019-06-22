Home States Telangana

Telangana man held for raping 5-year-old daughter

The incident occurred less than 48 hours from the heinous incident of rape of a nine-month-old at Warangal and a nine-year-old in Ramanthapur in Hyderabad. 

Published: 22nd June 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father in an inebriated condition at Neredmet.

A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father in an inebriated condition at Neredmet. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two more incidents of sexual abuse of minors came to light on Friday.

A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father in an inebriated condition at Neredmet here and in the second case, another five-year-old was sexually abused by a sexagenarian at Jagathgirigutta.

What is disturbing is that they occurred in less than 48 hours after the heinous incident of rape of a nine-month-old at Warangal and a nine-year-old in Ramanthapur in Hyderabad. 

In the Neredmet case, the accused, a 35-year-old auto driver from Dwarakamai Nagar, allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter, in an inebriated condition two days ago. 

His wife approached police, after coming to know of the incident by her daughter’s abnormal behaviour. He was arrested and produced before the court on Friday.

Meanwhile, Women’s Bar Association of Malkajgiri court passed a unanimous resolution, stating that they will not argue for the bail of the accused, as an act of moral responsibility and in support of rape victims.

“The incidents at Warangal, Ramanthapur and now at Malkajgiri are heinous. As we cannot go beyond law in terms of punishment, we, as women, on moral grounds, took this decision. We also appeal to all advocates not to argue on behalf of the accused in this case,” they said.

In the second incident in RP Nagar in Jagathgirigutta, a 5-year-old girl playing at her home was sexually abused by her 60-year-old neighbour. As parents of the girl were away at work, the girl was alone at home. 

Taking advantage of the situation,  the accused identified as E Yellaiah, also a daily labourer, went to the girl’s house on Thursday afternoon, under the pretext of offering her mangoes and sexually abused her. As the girl raised alarm, he fled from the spot.

Later, her parents lodged a police complaint and the girl was sent for medical examination. The accused was detained and further investigation is underway,  police said.

Ramanthapur rape accused arrested

A Laxman (23), hailing from Komram Bheem Asifabad district and working as a daily labourer,  was arrested on Friday on charges of sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl at a construction site at Ramanthapur.

He lured the girl with chocolates and took her out of their home, and raped her on Thursday.

According to police, the victim’s parents, hailing from Khammam district, migrated to the city a few years ago for livelihood. The girl was at her grandparents’ place for studies.

Being on vacation, she came to her parents’ house. When she was alone at home, Laxman sexually assaulted her. He was produced before the court on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana rape incident Telangana crime Telangana child crime Telangana
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp