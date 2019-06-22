Telangana man held for raping 5-year-old daughter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two more incidents of sexual abuse of minors came to light on Friday.

A five-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by her father in an inebriated condition at Neredmet here and in the second case, another five-year-old was sexually abused by a sexagenarian at Jagathgirigutta.

What is disturbing is that they occurred in less than 48 hours after the heinous incident of rape of a nine-month-old at Warangal and a nine-year-old in Ramanthapur in Hyderabad.

In the Neredmet case, the accused, a 35-year-old auto driver from Dwarakamai Nagar, allegedly sexually assaulted his daughter, in an inebriated condition two days ago.

His wife approached police, after coming to know of the incident by her daughter’s abnormal behaviour. He was arrested and produced before the court on Friday.

Meanwhile, Women’s Bar Association of Malkajgiri court passed a unanimous resolution, stating that they will not argue for the bail of the accused, as an act of moral responsibility and in support of rape victims.

“The incidents at Warangal, Ramanthapur and now at Malkajgiri are heinous. As we cannot go beyond law in terms of punishment, we, as women, on moral grounds, took this decision. We also appeal to all advocates not to argue on behalf of the accused in this case,” they said.

In the second incident in RP Nagar in Jagathgirigutta, a 5-year-old girl playing at her home was sexually abused by her 60-year-old neighbour. As parents of the girl were away at work, the girl was alone at home.

Taking advantage of the situation, the accused identified as E Yellaiah, also a daily labourer, went to the girl’s house on Thursday afternoon, under the pretext of offering her mangoes and sexually abused her. As the girl raised alarm, he fled from the spot.

Later, her parents lodged a police complaint and the girl was sent for medical examination. The accused was detained and further investigation is underway, police said.

Ramanthapur rape accused arrested

A Laxman (23), hailing from Komram Bheem Asifabad district and working as a daily labourer, was arrested on Friday on charges of sexual assault of a nine-year-old girl at a construction site at Ramanthapur.

He lured the girl with chocolates and took her out of their home, and raped her on Thursday.

According to police, the victim’s parents, hailing from Khammam district, migrated to the city a few years ago for livelihood. The girl was at her grandparents’ place for studies.

Being on vacation, she came to her parents’ house. When she was alone at home, Laxman sexually assaulted her. He was produced before the court on Friday.