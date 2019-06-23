AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi sympathises with man attacked in New Delhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Urging the police to take strict action, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his sympathy for the New Delhi resident who was hit by a car for allegedly not chanting Jai Shree Ram.

Taking to Twitter, the Hyderabad MP said, “Momin sahab, my sympathies are with you.

You didn’t deserve this humiliating treatment for merely being ‘Mohammad Momin’. @DelhiPolice should take strict action. The culprits need to be prosecuted & punished in a time-bound manner.”

Momin was injured after he was allegedly hit by a car in Rohini Sector 20 on Friday.