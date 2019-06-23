Home States Telangana

Street dogs poisoned, dumped in Telangana's Siddipet

The incident came to light when an animal activist from the area sent in videos of over 40 dogs dead bodies being transported in the municipality vehicle on Saturday. 

Published: 23rd June 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

street dogs

A team of activists from Hyderabad rushed to the location to gather evidence and lodged a complaint. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET (TELANGANA): Close to 100 dogs were poisoned to death in a span of two days, allegedly on the orders of Siddipet municipality. The incident came to light when an animal activist from the area sent in videos of over 40 dogs dead bodies being transported in the municipality vehicle on Saturday. 

In the video, the resident can be heard sobbing about the dogs and stating they were from her colony. "I was shocked to find all my dogs gone. They were not aggressive and never created any menace. If people complained, they should have exercised animal birth control instead of injecting poison into them," rued Vidhi, who first spotted the killings. 

However, the workers seen in the video alleged they did it as per orders. 

Swinging into action, a team of activists from Hyderabad rushed to the location to gather evidence and lodged a complaint and even as an FIR was registered under Prevention of Cruelty against animal Act and section 428 and 429 of IPC against unknown persons, a new batch of killing was reported. 

"We filed a complaint on Saturday night and an FIR was booked. Considering evidence is crucial for conviction in such cases we went to look for the carcasses on Sunday morning and found them in the dump yard near Busaram forest. Just 30 minutes into the enquiry, we saw them bringing in a new batch of dead dogs in municipality vehicle," noted Teja P, an animal activist who was at the spot. 

"The second batch of dead dogs comes as a shocker considering we reported to them on Saturday itself. The municipality is not practising scientific measures of managing dog population anywhere in Telangana and culling dogs when man-animal conflict increase," noted Pravalika Nigam, an activist from Compassionate Society for Animals. 

The collector of Siddipet was unavailable for comment. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
street dogs poisoned Siddipet municipal body animal activists Telangana
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp