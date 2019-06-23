Home States Telangana

Telangana CM KCR, Andhra CM Jagan to discuss sharing of river waters on June 28, 29

Recently, The Telangana and Andhra CMs had a meeting in Amaravati and had preliminary discussions on how to utilise the available Godavari waters.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy receiving Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at his residence in Tadepalli. Image from an earlier occasion.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy receiving Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at his residence in Tadepalli. Image from an earlier occasion.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh – K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy – are likely to meet here on June 28 and 29 to discuss the strategy on better utilisation of Godavari water for both the States.

According to sources, a team of irrigation officials including special Chief Secretary (Irrigation)  of AP and other officials too would attend the meeting.

In the preliminary meeting, both the Chief Ministers come to a broad agreement to utilise 1,480 tmcft of Godavari water and 811 tmcft of Krishna water allocated to the combined AP. “We will irrigate each inch of land in both the States by using the available water,” Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said recently.

Accordingly, both the Chief Ministers are likely to have another round of meeting in Hyderabad on June 28 and 29. Later, Telangana officials will go to Vijayawada for another round of talks. 

Telangana government has been maintaining cordial relations with Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh on sharing of river waters. There will be no need for the intervention of courts to resolve the disputes among the states if States resolved the issues amicably, is the view of the State government. 

