Home States Telangana

Four BJP leaders injured after effigy burning goes wrong in Warangal

The BJP leaders including Warangal urban chief Rao Padma suffered burn injuries when a party worker carelessly poured petrol on the effigy.

Published: 24th June 2019 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 04:47 PM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The overenthusiasm and negligence of a BJP worker during a protest against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a nine-month-old baby girl in the city led to a fire accident in which four party leaders suffered burn injuries.

When the party worker carelessly poured petrol on the effigy, Warangal urban chief Rao Padma, Bingi Srinivas and others who were standing close to it got engulfed in the flames.

The incident took place when the BJP workers led by Rao Padma were staging the protest at Ambedkar Circle. 

Srinivas Rao, a local leader, suffered about 40 per cent burns and his condition is said to be critical. Rao Padma suffered burns on her arms and hair, whereas the other two got their feet and legs burned in the incident.  

Meanwhile, party workers who were trying to rush their leaders to a hospital got into a clash with the police. In a fit of rage, a few workers destroyed the police van, leading to chaos and tension. The police, however, managed to shift all the injured to a corporate hospital for treatment. 

The protesting BJP leaders have blamed the police for the entire incident. They allege that if the cops had allowed them to register their protest in a peaceful manner, the accident could have been avoided. Since the police started forcefully arresting the party workers, they had no choice but to burn the effigy in a hurry without taking precaution. 

"Police are solely responsible for the incident. In order to disrupt the protest, they used force even though we didn't provoke them. Due to this, the entire environment became tense and in a hurry to burn the effigy our leaders suffered burn injuries," district general secretary Santosh Reddy told Express.

The BJP leaders are trying to shift Bingi Srinivas to Hyderabad for better treatment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rape protest Warangal rape protest BJP leaders effigy burning Telangana rape case Rao Padma
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp