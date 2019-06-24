CBI to recruit serving, retired police officers to speed up probe in Hyderabad zone

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the number of bank fraud and cheating cases getting reported with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths are on the rise, the agency is all set to recruit serving police officers who are of the rank of inspector and above, on contract basis, for investigating the cases.

The CBI officials have issued a notification, keeping in view of vacancies within the agency, seeking applications from police officials who belong to the rank of inspectors and above to work for the Hyderabad zone that include Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Bangalore.

Sources said that retired officials of Centre and State police forces, who belong to the mentioned rank, with at least ten years of experience in investigation and prosecution of criminal cases in the court of law are also eligible to apply as inspectors in the agency.

“The candidates will work on full-time basis and will have no right to go for part-time private employment during the period of contract. Inspectors appointed will be utilised by the head of zone officials, primarily as pairvi officers at special CBI courts; but will also be deployed with other tasks, other than active investigation of cases in best interest of bureau,” sources said.

The Hyderabad zone CBI officials have received several complaints and have registered cases regarding bank frauds. Similarly, the cheating cases are also being investigated by the agency. It is learnt that the agency has decided to recruit the officers in an attempt to enhance the staff to speed up the investigation processes.