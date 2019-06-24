Home States Telangana

CBI to recruit serving, retired police officers to speed up probe in Hyderabad zone

The Hyderabad zone CBI officials have received several complaints and have registered cases regarding bank frauds.

Published: 24th June 2019 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the number of bank fraud and cheating cases getting reported with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) sleuths are on the rise, the agency is all set to recruit serving police officers who are of the rank of inspector and above, on contract basis, for investigating the cases.

The CBI officials have issued a notification, keeping in view of vacancies within the agency, seeking applications from police officials who belong to the rank of inspectors and above to work for the Hyderabad zone that include Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam and Bangalore.

Sources said that retired officials of Centre and State police forces, who belong to the mentioned rank, with at least ten years of experience in investigation and prosecution of criminal cases in the court of law are also eligible to apply as inspectors in the agency.

“The candidates will work on full-time basis and will have no right to go for part-time private employment during the period of contract. Inspectors appointed will be utilised by the head of zone officials, primarily as pairvi officers at special CBI courts; but will also be deployed with other tasks, other than active investigation of cases in best interest of bureau,” sources said.

The Hyderabad zone CBI officials have received several complaints and have registered cases regarding bank frauds. Similarly, the cheating cases are also being investigated by the agency. It is learnt that the agency has decided to recruit the officers in an attempt to enhance the staff to speed up the investigation processes.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI CBI Hyderabad CBI recruitment Hyderabad zone CBI
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp