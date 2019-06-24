Home States Telangana

Groupism to blame for TRS defeat?

Internal committee found, group politics within the party, lack of coordination among the leaders and ground level activists and overconfidence led to the pink party’s candidate defeat in Adilabad.

Published: 24th June 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: An internal committee formed to find out the reasons behind TRS party’s defeat in Adilabad in the recent Lok Sabha elections has completed the study and submitted its report to the party high command.

According to the internal committee’s findings, group politics within the party, lack of coordination among the leaders and ground level activists and overconfidence led to the pink party’s candidate defeat in Adilabad constituency.

The committee, which visited Mudhole, Nirmal, Adilabad, Boath and Khanapur to collect information, also found that Endowment Minister A Indrakaran Reddy put in extra efforts in an attempt to ensure TRS candidate Godam Nagesh, while other leaders failed to do so.

AIMIM effect

While pointing out that the group politics in the tribal reserve constituencies as one of the reasons for the party’s defeat, the committee also mentioned in its report that urban voters who voted for TRS in Assembly elections, supported BJP in Lok Sabha polls due to the party’s alliance and understanding with AIMIM.

BJP too conducts survey

Interestingly, BJP also conducted a survey on its performance in the segment. And the saffron party also formed appointed another internal committee recently to study the reasons behind the tribal voters preferring to favour BJP instead of TRS.

