Home States Telangana

Poor monsoon leaves Telangana with 41 per cent deficit in rainfall

Telangana farmers are waiting for at least two-three more showers, so that there would be enough moisture in the soil before they can take up sowing.

Published: 24th June 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Monsoon

For representational purpopses (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the southwest monsoon has arrived in Telangana, rains were limited only to a few parts of the State on Sunday. They were mainly confined to Greater Hyderabad and its surroundings, erstwhile Warangal district and few areas of Khammam and Kothagudem.

The late arrival and poor monsoon has resulted in deficient rainfall in most districts across the State. As on Sunday, the State recorded 41 per cent less than normal rainfall, according to India Meteorological Department(IMD).

Due to poor rainfall, farmers in most parts of the State, have not yet commenced Kharif operations. Even in districts like Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy where rains have been normal as of now, sowing operations have not begun due to erratic nature of rains.

Farmers are awaiting at least 2-3 more showers so that there would be enough moisture in the soil before they can take up sowing. Only those farmers who have bore wells and good availability of groundwater have taken up sowing in the State.

The State received only 55.2 mm rainfall from June 1-23 against the normal rainfall of 93 mm. In 16 districts the rainfall has been ‘deficient’ according to the IMD categorisation, where rains are 20-59 per cent below normal. In seven districts including Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Sircilla, Malkajgiri, Kothagudem and Khammam, the rainfall is ‘largely deficient’, where the rainfall has been recorded 60-99 per cent below normal, according to the IMD.

Only seven districts in the State have recorded ‘normal’ rainfall and only Karimnagar recorded ‘excess’ rainfall.

The IMD, in its forecast, has said that light to moderate rains or thundershowers are expected at many places in the next four days. However, the rains would be below normal for the month of June, according to the IMD.

Pleasant weather in Hyd
Greater Hyderabad experienced moderate rains combined with pleasant weather and a drop in the temperature on Sunday.  Jubilee hills recorded 66.3 mm rainfall while Madhapur recorded 65.5mm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana monsoon Telangana Southwest monsoon
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp