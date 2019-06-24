Poor monsoon leaves Telangana with 41 per cent deficit in rainfall

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the southwest monsoon has arrived in Telangana, rains were limited only to a few parts of the State on Sunday. They were mainly confined to Greater Hyderabad and its surroundings, erstwhile Warangal district and few areas of Khammam and Kothagudem.

The late arrival and poor monsoon has resulted in deficient rainfall in most districts across the State. As on Sunday, the State recorded 41 per cent less than normal rainfall, according to India Meteorological Department(IMD).

Due to poor rainfall, farmers in most parts of the State, have not yet commenced Kharif operations. Even in districts like Mahbubnagar and Rangareddy where rains have been normal as of now, sowing operations have not begun due to erratic nature of rains.

Farmers are awaiting at least 2-3 more showers so that there would be enough moisture in the soil before they can take up sowing. Only those farmers who have bore wells and good availability of groundwater have taken up sowing in the State.

The State received only 55.2 mm rainfall from June 1-23 against the normal rainfall of 93 mm. In 16 districts the rainfall has been ‘deficient’ according to the IMD categorisation, where rains are 20-59 per cent below normal. In seven districts including Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Sircilla, Malkajgiri, Kothagudem and Khammam, the rainfall is ‘largely deficient’, where the rainfall has been recorded 60-99 per cent below normal, according to the IMD.

Only seven districts in the State have recorded ‘normal’ rainfall and only Karimnagar recorded ‘excess’ rainfall.

The IMD, in its forecast, has said that light to moderate rains or thundershowers are expected at many places in the next four days. However, the rains would be below normal for the month of June, according to the IMD.

Pleasant weather in Hyd

Greater Hyderabad experienced moderate rains combined with pleasant weather and a drop in the temperature on Sunday. Jubilee hills recorded 66.3 mm rainfall while Madhapur recorded 65.5mm.