Rape of minor in Warangal: BC Commission calls for fast-track hearing

The BC commission member wanted the fast track court to give its verdict within one month and also to ensure maximum punishment to the culprits.

Published: 24th June 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

The Nation jolted into a protest after a nine-month-old baby was raped and murdered in Warangal, Telangana, pushing authorities into action.

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In the wake of public outcry and agitations by various women and student organisations across the nation against the alleged sexual assault and murder of a nine-month-old baby girl in the city, National Commission for Backward Classes has appealed the State government to consider it a special case and set up a fast track court to hear the case.

The commission also wanted the fast track court to give its verdict within one month and also to ensure maximum punishment to the culprits.

BC Commission member T Achary who visited the parents of the baby, at their residence in Kumarapalli on Sunday, assured them that the commission would urge the State government to constitute a fast track court.

He also promised them that the commission officials will provide all help until justice is served.

The parents, while expressing gratitude to the concern showed by the commission, requested Achary to see that the accused gets maximum punishment at any cost.

Speaking to media persons, Achary informed that he had a detailed discussion with police officials on the incident and had even gone through the police report. “Commission is of the opinion that the State government should consider it as a special case and get the verdict at the earliest. We also want the government to help the family in all possible ways,” he noted.

He also wanted the State government to provide the child’s family with a double bedroom house in Hyderabad, near their work.

He said that the commission would try and get Rs 10 lakh financial assistance with the help of National Legal Services Authority and an additional Rs 7 lakh from the Centre for the parents of the victim. T Achary also said that he would submit a report on the issue to the Central ministers and also to the State chief secretary.

