A Muslim is getting lynched every month in the name of cow: Hyderabad MP Owaisi

AIMIM chief Owaisi said that one could not ignore the religious divide in the Parliament.

Hyderabad MP, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a dig at the BJP’s win in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the low number of votes polled did not reflect the pluralism of the country as mentioned in the President’s speech in Lok Sabha.

Replying to the President Ram Nath Kovind’s speech in Lok Sabha, the Hyderabad MP said, “In Jammu and Kashmir, BJP lawmakers got 6,000 and 7,000 votes respectively. In Tral, the BJP leader got 400 votes. Is this democracy’s success?”

Owaisi said that one could not ignore the religious divide in the Parliament.“There are only 35 Muslims in the Parliament, which equates to four per cent. BJP itself does not have any Muslim MPs.”  He also took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s promise of making India a $5 trillion economy, by asking, “Every month, a Muslim is getting lynched in the name of cow, thief, cap. How will you make India a 5 trillion economy if you lynch the 14 per cent minority?”

He also criticised US President Donald Trump’s dictum to Narendra Modi. He said, “Trump and Modi have embraced a lot. However, what did Trump give? Trump asked India to not buy F400 missiles from Russia, not take 5G from China, not buy oil from Iran, not store data, to import Harley Davidson for free. You (Modi) might have a 56-inch chest, but why are you so afraid of him?”

