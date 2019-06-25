Hyderabad man killed in US car crash

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two people, including a Hyderabad-based man, were killed in a vehicle crash in San Francisco, the United States of America, late Sunday night. 27-year-old Syed Waseem Ali of Hyderabad died on the spot, after his car collided at the intersection of Third Street and Paul Avenue in San Francisco’s Bayview district.

Another woman also died in the accident, but at a hospital.

Reports said that a third victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

Such was the impact of the crash that reportedly the surveillance video from a nearby church showed that one of the vehicles in the accident was pushed onto the railway tracks, nearly striking a train about to leave the platform.

As per reports, Waseem had crept down from the mangled vehicle after the crash and was waiting for help.

However, he suffered a cardiac arrest at the time and died on the spot.

Meanwhile, his parents and two brothers, who are residing in the city, appealed to Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar to help them repatriate his mortal remains.