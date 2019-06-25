Hyderabad MP Owaisi: ‘Lynchings won’t stop because of BJP, RSS’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a lynching victim passed away in Jharkhand, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that these incidents won’t stop because BJP and RSS have increased the sense of hatred against Muslims.

Owaisi said, “They’ve successfully created a mindset where Muslims are seen as terrorists, anti-nationals and cow slaughterers.”

On Sunday, a 22-year-old Tabrez Ansari succumbed to injuries after being beaten up by locals for hours at Saraikela Kharsawanand district in Jharkhand.

On Sunday, Owaisi had tweeted, “This is the pattern with almost all lynchings. First, a Muslim is murdered by cow lovers. Then the most ridiculous excuses begin: a ‘suspicion’ of beef possession, theft, smuggling & love jihad (sic).”