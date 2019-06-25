No proposal to replace Uttam, says Khuntia

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC in-charge for Telangana RC Khuntia on Monday made it clear that there was no proposal before the party to replace N Uttam Kumar Reddy as TPCC chief. Speaking to media persons at Gandhi Bhavan here, the Congress leader said: “Uttam Kumar Reddy will continue as president of the TPCC. There is no discussion at any level of the party on changing the leadership.” He said the party is getting ready to face the municipal elections by scripting necessary strategies.

“Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar will lead a committee to conceive and plan necessary strategies,” Khuntia said.He pointed out that the party wants the implementation of 34 per cent reservation for the BCs in the ensuing municipal elections. The party will discuss organisational issues including preparedness for the civic body elections at the party state executive committee meeting to be held at Nagarjuna Sagar on June 29, he said.

He said that a calendar of activities has been drawn up to keep the party in a state of readiness. Henceforth on the first, second and third of every month, mandal, district and block level meetings would be held. In the first week of July, a conference of the MPTCs and ZPTCs would be held. The party would study what had gone wrong in the elections and would take corrective measures to address the grey areas.

Biting the hand that feeds

Referring to Munugode MLA K Rajgopal Reddy, Khuntia said that the party had given a lot of respect to him but he decided to bite the hand that fed him.“I do not know why he is being critical of the party leadership. If he knew that the party was weak, why did he request and get party ticket to contest in the elections in the first place?” he asked and asserted the party would take stringent action against him. He said that the party would not spare anyone who crosses ‘Lakshman rekha’ and resort to anti-party activities, he pointed out.

Jagga in the race?

Meanwhile, Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy has thrown his hat in the ring for the leadership of the TPCC.He said that he is not in the race as such but only made his wish known to Khuntia. “Give me the reins and see how I would transform the party. I have the necessary medicine.”

He, however, said it would be in fitness of things if Uttam is retained as PCC president. Then, he said if the party decides to change the leadership, MPs Komatireddy Vekat Reddy, A Revanth Reddy, former deputy CM Damodar Rajanarasimha, former MLA SA Sampath, CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar and former minister Shabbir Ali too are equally capable of leading the party.