Kanthanapally and Chanaka-Korata projects in Telangana to get environmental clearances soon

As per the Chanaka-Korata agreement, both Telangana and Maharashtra would share 1.5 tmcft water from the Penganga river, in the ratio of 80:20 i.e., 1.2 tmcft and 0.3 tmcft respectively.

Published: 26th June 2019 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two important irrigation projects of the State — PV Narasimha Rao Kanthanapally Sujala Sravanthi and Chanaka-Korata — are set to get environmental clearances within the fortnight. The Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) meeting for River Valley and Hydroelectric Projects, conducted by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in May this year, recommended green nods for the said projects, according to the minutes of the meeting released on Tuesday.

The Chanaka-Korata is an inter-state project, jointly planned by Maharashtra and Telangana State governments. Both States had signed an agreement for the construction of Chanaka-Korata (Rudha) barrage in August 2016. As per the agreement, both States would share 1.5 tmcft water from the Penganga river, in the ratio of 80:20 i.e., 1.2 tmcft and 0.3 tmcft respectively by Telangana and Maharashtra.  The project will supposedly irrigate 5,463 hectares in Telangana and 1,214 hectares in Maharashtra.

The total cost of the project will be Rs 399.16 crore. The land required for the project is 228.08 hectares, all of which is privately-owned. It will be built at Korata village in Tamsi mandal of Adilabad district.

The EAC also recommended the grant of environmental clearance to Kanthanapally Sujala Sravanthi. Also, known as the PVNRKSSP, it involves the construction of a barrage across Godavari river in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district.

It is located 3 km downstream the existing J Chokka Rao Devudula Lift Irrigation Scheme. The project is likely to stabilise the existing command area of 5,55,310 hectares, which includes the stabilisation of 2,51,310 hectares of existing ayacut of J Chokka Rao Devudla LIS. About 50 tmc of water will be utilised for stabilising the existing command area and 50 tmc of water will be utilised for drinking water purpose for enroute villages. However, in view of the allocation made to Devadula LIS, around 60 tmc, this project needs 30 tmc for irrigation and drinking water demands. The command area has already benefitted from existing irrigation facilities for Kharif and bi-seasonal crops; the proposed scheme would facilitate irrigation during the Rabi season. The project will benefit three districts — Bhupalpally, Nalgonda and Khammam.

“The ECA has recommended for green nods to both projects. The file will now be sent to the Environment Ministry. It will take at least 15 days for the final clearance,” said an official.

