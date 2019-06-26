Home States Telangana

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind covers ground in first Lok Sabha speech

The BJP leader said Modi's leadership had been beneficial to everyone in the country and thanked the people of his constituency for casting their votes for him.

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind

Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind spoke for the first time in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. He spoke on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership of the country, and on other matters pertaining to his constituency.

Arvind thanked the people of his constituency for casting their votes for him. “There are more women voters than men in my constituency. So many of them turned up to vote for me on polling day. It is because of them that I am in the Lok Sabha today, and am able to participate in the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President,” he said.

The BJP leader said Modi’s leadership had been beneficial to everyone in the country. “The 17th Lok Sabha is full of BJP members from rural and semi-urban constituencies. This proves that the farming community is with Narendra Modi,” he said.

In his lengthy speech, he spoke on the issues of turmeric farmers, 178 of whom had contested as his opponents in the Lok Sabha elections. “Farmers of Nizamabad produce a considerable amount of the country’s turmeric. They want remunerative prices for their produce, apart from other facilities,” he said. Arvind also mentioned red jowar farmers, who have had similar demands for several years.

The Nizamabad MP spoke on the need to reopen the Nizam Sugars factory which was shut down several years ago. He called for a permanent solution to the issues of gulf emigrants from the State.

Arvind also attacked the TRS government in the State. “Government programmes designed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are getting great results all over the country. But some States like Telangana are not implementing programmes such as Ayushman Bharat due to political reasons,” he said.    

