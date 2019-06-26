Prajwala shelter home asked to submit report on rescued girls by Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed Prajwala, the shelter home, to submit a status report regarding the 26 girls, who were rescued from flesh trade in the temple town of Yadadri last year and were put at that shelter home.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther was passing this order in a taken up PIL case based on news reports published in a section of the press on “Child prostitution in the temple town of Telangana State.”

In reply to a query from the bench, the counsel for Prajwala, said that 150 women who were rescued from prostitution racket, were being given shelter in the home. The bench posted the matter after two weeks for further hearing.