Relief to rain-hit farmers: Telangana HC summons agriculture secretary

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the principal secretary to agriculture to appear before it on July 1 and explain the reasons for the delay in payment of compensation (input subsidy) to the farmers of Adilabad district, who suffered crops damage due to unprecedented rains in August last year.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther was passing this order in a PIL filed by Kallem Karunakar Reddy, resident of Talamadugu village in Adilabad district, seeking direction to TS govt to extend financial aid to the affected farmers whose cotton, maize and other crops were damaged. Special counsel of State S Sharat Kumar told the court that there would a heavy burden on the exchequer and the relevant file was pending before the Cm for clearance. He sought two months for govt’s response on the issue.