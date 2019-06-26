Zilla Parishad resolves to rename Warangal Urban and Rural districts in Telangana

Home States Telangana

The resolution, passed unanimously by the members, was introduced by Wardhannapet MPP M Ravinder Reddy.

WARANGAL: The demand to rename Warangal Rural and Urban districts, as Warangal and Hanamkonda respectively, grew louder on Tuesday with a resolution passed by the Zilla Parishad’s general body in its last ever meeting.

The resolution passed unanimously by the members, was introduced by Wardhannapet MPP M Ravinder Reddy. Panchayat Raj Minister and Palakurthi MLA, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, said the demand to rename the districts is a ‘genuine’ one. He said the renaming would help keep the identity of the region intact and help in the development of the city. “I will place the demand in front of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on June 27. All MLAs from the region will meet with him,” he said. Other people’s representatives present at the meeting seconded the minister’s opinion. Dayakar Rao added that the process to rename the districts had already begun.

On new Panchayat Raj Bill

Dayakar Rao said the new legislation on the governance of Panchayat Raj institutions, being planned by the government, will streamline the administration of rural civic bodies. “Sarpanches will be made more accountable. Also, local bodies will get sufficient funds for development,” he said.

‘Genuine demand’

Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that the demand to rename the districts is a ‘genuine’ one. He added that the renaming of the districts  would help keep the identity of the region intact, and help in the progress of the city “I will place the demand in front of CM KCR on June 27,” he said

