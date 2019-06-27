AIMIM chief Owaisi slams Centre for not upgrading AN-32 aircraft

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Union Minister Rajnath Singh, Centre for an answer to his question in LS on AN-32.

Owaisi took to Twitter, wherein he said, “AN-32 has a shelf life of 25 years, we’d acquired 99 AN32s in 1984 from USSR.” He added, “In 1999, India contracted with Ukraine for the upgradation of 54/99 aircrafts, while 45 were, erm, just forgotten about? The upgradation of these 45 was supposed to be completed by 2013, (SIC).”

Taking a potshot at PM for mentioning Shah Bano in Parliament, Owaisi asked why he could not talk about Tabrez Ansari, the victim of lynching in Jharkhand.