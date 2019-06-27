Home States Telangana

Chinna Reddy blames Narasimha Rao for rundown state of Congress in India

AICC secretary G Chinna Reddy said Rao allowed the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992, thereby leading Muslims away from Congress.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In an interesting turn of events, AICC secretary G Chinna Reddy on Wednesday blamed the late former prime minister, PV Narasimha Rao, for the rundown state of the Congress party in the country.

Speaking to media persons in Hyderabad, Reddy said Rao allowed the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992, thereby leading Muslims away from Congress. “This is one of the reasons why the Gandhi family subsequently marginalised him,” he said.

Reddy also called out former President Pranab Mukherjee. “Mukherjee, who was made president by the Congress government, attended an RSS meeting after leaving the office. He got the Bharat Ratna for this. Since (former prime minister) Manmohan Singh has remained loyal to Congress, BJP does not praise him,” he said.

Later, the AICC secretary lashed out at the TRS government for getting the State into a morass of debt.

