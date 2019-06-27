Home States Telangana

Gear up for Telangana ULB polls: AICC chief Khuntia to cadre

Senior leaders such as Ponnam Prabhakar, MLC Jeevan Reddy, Mohd Ali Shabbir and Taher Bin Hamdan were also present at the meeting.

Telangana AICC chief RC Khuntia

Telangana AICC chief RC Khuntia

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: AICC in-charge for Telangana, RC Khuntia, called upon Congress party workers in the State to get ready for the upcoming elections to urban local bodies (ULB).

Speaking at a party meeting in Nizamabad on Wednesday, Khuntia said, “TPCC has devised a plan for the municipal elections. It will provide you (party workers) will all assistance you need to win them.” He claimed the TRS had won all recent elections with “money power”.

“This is how TRS is encouraging defections of Opposition MLAs. In fact, TRS does not want any Opposition in the State at all,” he said.

Khuntia said that unlike TRS, Congress has an ideology and is committed to the welfare of the people. “Let us not forget, Congress is still in power in six States,” he said, adding that nearly 13 crore people in the country had voted for the party, winning it 52 seats in the Lok Sabha.

“Congress will continue its journey under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi,” he added.

Senior leaders such as Ponnam Prabhakar, MLC Jeevan Reddy, Mohd Ali Shabbir and Taher Bin Hamdan were also present at the meeting.

