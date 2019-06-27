Home States Telangana

Telangana Congress MLA Rajgopal faces mutiny from supporters over BJP move

In a television interview, Rajgopal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and termed AICC chief Rahul Gandhi’s leadership as 'pathetic'.

Published: 27th June 2019 07:28 AM

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: Congress leaders and activists from Munugode constituency have not taken well to the news of MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy joining BJP.

They want him to resign as MLA first and contest again. A couple of days ago, Reddy had told media persons in Delhi that he was “100 per cent certain” of joining BJP.

In the Assembly elections held in December 2018, Rajgopal Reddy had won from Munugode on a Congress ticket, defeating TRS’ K Prabhakar Reddy. Over the next few months, he lobbied with Congress leadership for an MLC ticket for his wife, Laxmi, and a Narketpally ZPTC ticket for his elder brother Mohan Reddy.

Both of them were defeated by TRS candidates. Sources said Rajgopal Reddy’s rebellion had begun here. He had reportedly tested the waters with BJP, and when his move looked plausible he went on an offensive against TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and AICC secretary RC Khuntia.

In a television interview, he praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and termed AICC chief Rahul Gandhi’s leadership as “pathetic”.

Since then, Rajgopal Reddy has been asking his supporters to leave Congress, and switch to BJP with him. At a meeting, he told them: “BJP will come to power in Telangana in the next Assembly elections. I can become the chief minister then.” But some supporters, sources said, are quite critical.

Many of them say Rajgopal is moving to BJP only with business interests in mind. “He wants contracts for his companies in the BJP-ruled States. He will benefit financially if he joins BJP. But if he does this, resigns and seeks re-election on a BJP ticket, we will defeat him,” said a leader.

Meanwhile, Rajgopal Reddy told Express these allegations were baseless. “I am joining BJP for the welfare of the people. As of now, Congress does not have the strength to take on the TRS government. Only BJP can give TRS a fight,” he said.

