Home States Telangana

Telangana HC extends interim order in actor Sivaji case

The Telangana HC on Wednesday extended the interim order passed earlier directing the State police not to take coercive steps against actor Sivaji, till July 9.

Published: 27th June 2019 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana HC on Wednesday extended the interim order passed earlier directing the State police not to take coercive steps against actor Sivaji, till July 9.

Justice G Sri Devi was passing this order in the petition filed by Sivaji seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in Cyberabad police station in the case relating to former CEO of TV9 channel Ravi Prakash against whom case was registered for the offences punishable under various Sections of IPC and IT Act.

The petitioner claimed that he had transferred Rs 20 lakh to Ravi Prakash in Feb last year towards purchase of 40,000 shares of the latter.

On an earlier occasion, the counsel for Sivaji apprehended that the police might take stringent action against his client in the case and urged the court to grant relief in this regard.

Considering the plea, the judge passed an interim order directing the police not to take coercive measures against the petitioner and posted the matter to June 26 to hear the police response on the issue.

On Wednesday, the judge extended the interim order and posted the matter to July 9 for hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sivaji case Telangana Ravi Prakash TV9 CEO
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp