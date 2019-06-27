Telangana HC extends interim order in actor Sivaji case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana HC on Wednesday extended the interim order passed earlier directing the State police not to take coercive steps against actor Sivaji, till July 9.

Justice G Sri Devi was passing this order in the petition filed by Sivaji seeking to quash the FIR registered against him in Cyberabad police station in the case relating to former CEO of TV9 channel Ravi Prakash against whom case was registered for the offences punishable under various Sections of IPC and IT Act.

The petitioner claimed that he had transferred Rs 20 lakh to Ravi Prakash in Feb last year towards purchase of 40,000 shares of the latter.

On an earlier occasion, the counsel for Sivaji apprehended that the police might take stringent action against his client in the case and urged the court to grant relief in this regard.

Considering the plea, the judge passed an interim order directing the police not to take coercive measures against the petitioner and posted the matter to June 26 to hear the police response on the issue.

On Wednesday, the judge extended the interim order and posted the matter to July 9 for hearing.