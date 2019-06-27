Home States Telangana

Telangana State to HC: 3R’s programme taken up in schools

The govt contended that it has taken all measures for improvement in pupil’s achievement levels, their school attendance and urged the court to dismiss the PIL.

Published: 27th June 2019 07:22 AM

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government told HC that it was contemplating to include students’ performance in learning basic skills such as reading, writing, arithmetic and so on for selection of best teacher awards.

Besides, it has been implementing continuous and comprehensive evaluation system in all the schools by conducting and assessing the progress regularly, it claimed.

In this regard, the government has filed counter affidavit in a PIL filed by R Venkat Reddy, educationalist and national convenor of MV Foundation, seeking direction to the State govt to take concrete steps to arrest the falling levels of learning outcomes in govt schools and establishment of a permanent evaluation committee to monitor and suggest measures to improve learning abilities of students of the government and state-aided schools.

The government, represented by school education director T Vijay Kumar, in its affidavit stated that the department was taking up quality initiative such as ‘School readiness’ and ‘3R’ (reading, writing, arithmetic) programme in campaign mode to ensure pre-requisite learning abilities for smooth sailing of an individual child.

The govt contended that it has taken all measures for improvement in pupil’s achievement levels, their school attendance and urged the court to dismiss the PIL.

The matter would come up for hearing on July 5 this year.

