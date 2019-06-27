Three killed in road accident on NH44 in Telangana

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Three persons were killed and two others suffered injuries on national highway 44 after the car in which they were travelling in rammed into a lorry tanker.

The accident which is suspected to be a case of negligent and rash driving took place in Adluri Ellareddy village of Sadasivanagar in Kamareddy district on Thursday morning.

According to the police, the car in question rammed the lorry tanker from behind as it was heading to Basara from Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad.

Raghuram (50), Sunita (45), Ramadevi (40) were killed in the car and Abhiram (3) and Rakesh (28) were seriously injured.

The locals immediately rushed them to Kamareddy Government Hospital for treatment. They were rushed to Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad for better treatment. Police Sub Inspector (SI) Ramesh said the case has been registered and investigation was on.