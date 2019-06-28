Draft National Education Policy is flawed, opine Telangana academicians

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lauding the ministry of Human Resource Development’s (HRD) decision to extend the deadline for submitting the feedback on Dr Kasturirangan committee’s draft National Education Policy (NEP) 2019, the academicians in the city during a roundtable, unanimously agreed that the draft should be made available in different languages to make it accessible to a larger number of stakeholders and thereby enable an extensive discussion.

Centre for Educational Studies and Service (CESS) and All India Federation of University and College Teachers Associations (AIFUCTO) and Jana Vignana Vedika (JVV) organised the roundtable at Sundaraiah Vignana Kendram, Baglingampally, on Thursday.

While pointing out flaws with the draft, the academicians said the proposed closure of 25,000 institutions should be withdrawn and education through open and distance modes should not replace formal education, hence should not be promoted.