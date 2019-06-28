Home States Telangana

Former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash files plea to quash cases against him

Ravi Prakash, in his petition, termed the allegations made in the three FIRs, one at Banjara Hills and two at Cybercrime police station in Cyberabad, registered against him as absurd.

Former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash

Former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash (Photo | Youtube)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: V Ravi Prakash, former CEO of TV9 Channel, moved the Telangana High Court with a plea to quash the cases registered against him by the State police, for the offences punishable under various sections of IPC and IT Act, based on the complaint by P Kaushik Rao, director of Alanda media and entertainment private limited.

Ravi Prakash, in his petition, termed the allegations made in the three FIRs, one at Banjara Hills and two at Cybercrime police station in Cyberabad, registered against him as absurd.

He said that the cases were registered with a malafide intention for wreaking vengeance against him. Criminal proceedings were maliciously instituted with an ulterior motive, he added and urged the court to grant stay of all further proceedings in the said FIRs.

