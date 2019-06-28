Home States Telangana

Four of family, including toddler, die in accident in Telangana

According to police, the family was travelling from Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad to Basara when the mishap occurred.

The car they were travelling in reportedly rammed a divider and then went on to hit a lorry carrying fertilisers. 

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Four of a family, including a 3-year-old, were killed in a road accident on Thursday morning, in Adluri Yellareddy village of Sadasivanagar mandal. While three of them died on the spot, the toddler succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad. 

The deceased have been identified as N Raghuram (50), his wife Ramadevi (40), their daughter Sunita (30), and Sunita’s child Abhiram. Having sustained severe injuries, Sunita’s husband Rakesh is currently admitted at the Hyderabad hospital. 

According to police, the family was travelling from Vanasthalipuram in Hyderabad to Basara when the mishap occurred. The car they were travelling in reportedly rammed a divider and then went on to hit a lorry carrying fertilisers. 

The lorry was moving from Nizamabad to Kamareddy. A Greyhounds team that was on the way to Adilabad at the time was informed of the accident, and with the help of a few locals, immediately rushed them to Kamareddy Government Hospital for treatment. 

They were later shifted to Yashoda Hospital. Police opine that the process of shifting Abhiram and Rakesh from District Headquarter Hospital to Yashoda took more than an hour, which might have cost Abhiram his life.

