Mounting loans drive Telangana businessman, his family to suicide

40-year-old K Venkata Prasad, a former private college lecturer in Khammam suffered heavy losses after he entered into granite business later. 

KHAMMAM: Four members of one family ended their lives by consuming pesticide at Madhuramagar area in Khammam town on Friday.

According to information, K Venkata Prasad (40), a former private college lecturer in Khammam had entered into granite business later. However, he suffered heavy losses in his business.

As he had borrowed money from banks and moneylenders, pressure to repay the loans started mounting on him. 

Unable to bear harassment, he decided to commit suicide after discussing with wife Sumitha (35). He also gave pesticide to his two daughters Rishita (13) and Jahnavi (10). All four were found dead at home. 

The police rushed to their home after locals informed them. An investigation has been launched into the matter.

