PM’s letters turn inspiration to conserve water in Telangana villages

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR : Villages in erstwhile Mahbubnagar were in for a surprise after Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently sent out letters to various sarpanches of the district, on the importance of groundwater and its conservation.

The letters were part of the Central government’s campaign to promote water harvesting practices in households and agricultural fields to combat water shortage during the summer season.

The letters addressed to the ‘first citizens of the country’, urged villagers to take up rainwater harvesting to help refresh the groundwater levels.

In his letter, the PM described water as a blessing from nature and urged everyone to conserve rainwater from the very first day of the monsoon.

It also asked the people to store as much water as possible in their homes at all times. Suggestions to build farm gutters and water pits were included in the letter, along with the removal of dirt from ponds and regular checkup of check dams.

While, a water harvesting pit, separate from that of a field, was suggested for each household.

Finally, the letter noted how water conservation required the participation of everyone for its success.

Inspired by the letter, the district panchayat office has issued instructions to all panchayats to conduct gram sabhas to spread awareness in the matter, DPO M Vekateshwarulu told Express. “We have sent out strict instructions to build rainwater harvesting pits in their village households,” he added.

Meanwhile, the sarpanches of erstwhile Mahbubnagar have already begun conducting gram sabhas to explain the importance of conserving water to the people.

Speaking to Express on the issue, Bone Jangaiah, a sarpanch from Kalwakurthy district, said that all the ward members and villagers have been informed about the letters.