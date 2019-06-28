Home States Telangana

Popular Telugu fiction writer Abburi Chayadevi passes away at 85

Her father-in-law Abburi Ramakrishna is a pioneer of the romantic first and later the progressive literary movement.

Telugu fiction writer Abburi Chayadevi (Photo | Twitter)

By UNI

HYDERABAD: Telugu fiction writer Abburi Chayadevi passed away here on Friday. She was 85.

Abburi Chayadevi, who was born on October 13, 1933, in Rajahmundry, East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, is the wife of the late Abburi Varada Rajeswara Rao, himself a writer, critic and former Chairman, Official Languages Commission.

She won the Sahitya Akademi Award in Telugu in 2005, for her work Tana Margam (Short Stories).

Her father-in-law Abburi Ramakrishna is a pioneer of the romantic first and later the progressive literary movement.

Abburi Chayadevi was active in literary circles since the fifties and even in her 70s, was still known as a creative feminist writer.

She also translated German fiction.

Her stories have been translated into English and Spanish besides many Indian languages.

She served as librarian at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi in the 60s.

She was a council member of Kendra Sahitya Akademi (1998-2002).

Her works are Anaga Anaga (folk stories for children), Abburi Chayadevi Kathalu (short stories), 1991, Mrityunjaya (long story),1993 Tana Margam (short stories about the exploitation of women in the guise of family bonds.)

The 86-year-old writer also won Ranganayakamma Pratibha Puraskaram in 2003 and Telugu University Award in 1996.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao expressed deep condolences on her demise. In a message, the CM remembered the Sahitya Academy award recipient for her rich contribution to Telugu literature.

He expressed deep condolences to the bereaved writers' family members.

Telugu writer's fraternity also expressed condolence over her demise.

