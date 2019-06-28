Home States Telangana

Scuffle at Telangana's Bathukamma saree unit as some try to resume work

The Sircilla power loom workers have been on an indefinite strike since Monday demanding better wages.

Published: 28th June 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Power loom workers sit-in Sircilla police station demanding release of arrested union leaders in Sircilla.

Power loom workers sit-in Sircilla police station demanding release of arrested union leaders in Sircilla. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A scuffle broke out at the production factory of Bathukamma sarees in Santhi Nagar on Thursday when middlemen tried to resume the production activity that has been suspended for the past four days.

The Sircilla power loom workers have been on an indefinite strike since Monday demanding better wages.

Upon receiving information about the production getting resumed, trade union leaders and workers rushed to the factory and a fight broke out between the two groups. 

Police arrested six union leaders while trying to break up the clashing sides.

Extending support to the union leaders, the workers walked up to the police station and staged a sit-in dharna demanding the release of the six leaders.    

CITU leader Musham Ramesh alleged that the State government was trying to split up the workers and weaken their movement.

The workers have been demanding that their wages be increased to Rs 5 per metre from Rs 4.25 per metre. V Ravi Bheem, the knitting workers union leader, condemned the arrest of the workers’ union leaders. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bathukamma sarees Santhi Nagar Sircilla power loom Telangana strike CITU
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp