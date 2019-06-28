Scuffle at Telangana's Bathukamma saree unit as some try to resume work

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A scuffle broke out at the production factory of Bathukamma sarees in Santhi Nagar on Thursday when middlemen tried to resume the production activity that has been suspended for the past four days.

The Sircilla power loom workers have been on an indefinite strike since Monday demanding better wages.

Upon receiving information about the production getting resumed, trade union leaders and workers rushed to the factory and a fight broke out between the two groups.

Police arrested six union leaders while trying to break up the clashing sides.

Extending support to the union leaders, the workers walked up to the police station and staged a sit-in dharna demanding the release of the six leaders.

CITU leader Musham Ramesh alleged that the State government was trying to split up the workers and weaken their movement.

The workers have been demanding that their wages be increased to Rs 5 per metre from Rs 4.25 per metre. V Ravi Bheem, the knitting workers union leader, condemned the arrest of the workers’ union leaders.