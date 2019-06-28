Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts

V Nilesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana has the fourth highest number of water-stressed blocks in the country which will be covered under Jal Shakti Abhiyan programme of the Central government for revival of groundwater resources, that will start from July 1 and go on till September 15.

Although water is a State subject, the Central government has initiated the programme to revive groundwater levels in 1,593 blocks in 255 water-stressed districts across the country.

Hyderabad and Rangareddy district which houses IT corridor are the two water-stressed districts in Telangana.

The 1,593 blocks include 313 critical blocks, 1,186 over-exploited blocks and 94 blocks with least groundwater availability.

The programme will be implemented in 137 water-stressed blocks spread across 23 districts in Telangana.

The number of water-stressed blocks to be covered under the programme is fourth highest in the country, after Tamil Nadu (341), Rajasthan (218) and Uttar Pradesh (139).

The 137 water-stressed blocks in Telangana are in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Warangal (Urban), Warangal (Rural), Mahabubabad, Suryapet, Wanaparthy, Sircilla, Siddipet, Adilabad, Nagarkurnool, Medak, Kamareddy, Bhupalpalli, Karimnagar, Kothagudem, Jagtial, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad, Nalgonda, Medchal and Bhuvanagiri districts.

The Central government has identified 255 bureaucrats in the rank of Additional Secretary and Joint Secretary from the Central departments to take up Jal Shakti programme, who will coordinate with nodal officers appointed by the State governments and two officials who will be nominated from each of the water-stressed districts.

Also, a team of officials will be formed for every 3-5 blocks consisting of officers from the Central Ground Water Board or the Central Water Commission apart from State and district level officers.

This team of officials will coordinate with the Central government bureaucrat in charge of the district.

The bureaucrats in charge of the districts have to undertake minimum of three trips each to villages allotted to them and have been tasked with various intervention techniques to improve groundwater levels.