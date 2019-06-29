2BHK houses in Telangana turn hostels for medical college

Home States Telangana

The double bedroom houses constructed at the 24th ward of Nalgonda.

The double bedroom houses constructed at the 24th ward of Nalgonda. (Photo | EPS)

By A Seshacharyulu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: The double bedroom houses that were built by the State government for the poor and the homeless will now be utilised by the district administration to set up a boys’ hostel for the new medical college in Nalgonda.

Reportedly, the decision was taken in a bid to please the Medical Council of India (MCI) teams, as they were visiting the district for inspection of the college’s infrastructure.

The G+2 houses were constructed for BPL families in the 24th ward behind the district collectorate.

The district administration had proposed 450 2BHK houses in the first phase for the Nalgonda mandal beneficiaries. However, only 210 houses have been completed as of yet.

According to the norms of the Medical Council of India, it is imperative that a medical college has a hostel attached to it.

The MCI has already issued a notification to fill the 150 seats in the Nalgonda Medical College and classes are expected to start from August 1.

As there are no hostels in town to accommodate the students, the district administration has decided to arrange hostels for medical students in the unallotted, finished double bedroom houses. 

The MCI officials had visited the medical college and were satisfied with the works. They had also visited the double bedroom site.

In fact, the administration had also set up boards indicating that the houses were hostels meant for the students.

The medical colleges materialised at Nalgonda and Suryapet after Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sanctioned them to the districts on October 12, 2017. 

The state government has given an administrative sanction of Rs 275 crores for the construction of the new medical college building in Nalgonda, staff, equipment, and furniture.

According to sources, most part of the construction work has already been completed.

A senior official, while speaking to Express said that the hostels were being temporarily housed in the double bedroom site. He, however, did not mention where the students would live once the houses are allotted to the beneficiaries. 
 

