Home States Telangana

Haunted by financial troubles, Telangana man poisons wife, kids before ending his life

Telangana man offered poison mixed biryani to his wife Suchitra (38), daughters Ruchita (13) and Jahnavi (9) and consumed the remaining.

Published: 29th June 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a tragic incident, a 43-year-old supervisor at a granite company poisoned his wife and two daughters before ending his life in Madhuranagar here on Friday.

Koya Ram Prasad (43) on Thursday night brought some biryani from outside and mixed poison in it.

He offered the poison mixed biryani to his wife Suchitra (38), daughters Ruchita (13) and Jahnavi (9). Later, he took the remaining biryani food into his room and ate it.

On Friday morning Ram Prasad’s father Venkaiah called his son but when he did not get any response, he went to his son’s house and knocked the doors. When there was no response, Venkaiah looked through the window and found them dead.

Ram Prasad was native of Vallabhi in Mudigonda mandal and was working as a lecturer in a private college in Khammam.

He married his close relative Suchitra in 1996. They had two daughters Ruchita and Jahnavi. He purchased a  flat at New DMK residential colony near Sriram Hills and have been living there. 

As he was not making much money, financial problems were haunting them. 

Additional DCP D Muralidhar Rao visited the spot and inquired about the incident with father Venkaiah and other relatives. Khammam town ACP Venkata Rao and Circle Inspector also visited the flat. Police recovered a pesticide bottle in Ram Prasad’s motorbike and some biryani in the house.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Telangana Telangana suicide
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp