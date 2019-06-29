Haunted by financial troubles, Telangana man poisons wife, kids before ending his life

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a tragic incident, a 43-year-old supervisor at a granite company poisoned his wife and two daughters before ending his life in Madhuranagar here on Friday.

Koya Ram Prasad (43) on Thursday night brought some biryani from outside and mixed poison in it.

He offered the poison mixed biryani to his wife Suchitra (38), daughters Ruchita (13) and Jahnavi (9). Later, he took the remaining biryani food into his room and ate it.

On Friday morning Ram Prasad’s father Venkaiah called his son but when he did not get any response, he went to his son’s house and knocked the doors. When there was no response, Venkaiah looked through the window and found them dead.

Ram Prasad was native of Vallabhi in Mudigonda mandal and was working as a lecturer in a private college in Khammam.

He married his close relative Suchitra in 1996. They had two daughters Ruchita and Jahnavi. He purchased a flat at New DMK residential colony near Sriram Hills and have been living there.

As he was not making much money, financial problems were haunting them.

Additional DCP D Muralidhar Rao visited the spot and inquired about the incident with father Venkaiah and other relatives. Khammam town ACP Venkata Rao and Circle Inspector also visited the flat. Police recovered a pesticide bottle in Ram Prasad’s motorbike and some biryani in the house.