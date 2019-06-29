Home States Telangana

Telangana Secretariat razing: Final hearing of PILs in August

The bench directed the petitioners’ counsels to confine their arguments on the aspect of judiciary’s role in adjudicating the issues where the governments have taken policy decisions.

Published: 29th June 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Friday posted the three PILs filed in the year 2016 against the State government’s decision to demolish existing Secretariat buildings at Saifabad in the city and to construct new buildings in its place, to the last week of August 2019 for final hearing. 

Another PIL which was filed by Congress MP A Revanth Reddy on June 27 on the same issue, was posted to July 8 as the senior counsel appearing for the petitioner was not present.

Three PILs filed by Congress MLA T Jeevan Reddy, advocate T Rajinikanth Reddy and the Forum for Good Governance, an NGO represented by its secretary M Padmanabha Reddy, sought the court to grant a stay of shifting the offices of Telangana Secretariat to other buildings and demolition of existing structures to construct new buildings in its place.

When these three PILs came up for hearing, the bench, comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice Shameem Akther,  found that the matter was earlier heard in October 2017 and that the government has filed its counter affidavit on the issue.

The bench directed the petitioners’ counsels to confine their arguments on the aspect of judiciary’s role in adjudicating the issues where the governments have taken policy decisions.

Time and again the Supreme Court has said that the scope of judicial review regarding the governments’ policy decisions was limited, the bench observed and posted the matter to August for final hearing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raghvendra Singh Chauhan Telangana high court Telangana secretariat
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp