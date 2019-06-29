TPCC working president Ponnam resigns to urge Rahul Gandhi to continue as party president

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former MP Ponnam Prabhakar has resigned as the working president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC).

The Congress leader quit his position in a bid to urge party president Rahul Gandhi to continue as president.

After Rahul Gandhi remained adamant on quitting as president of the party and reiterated that he would not withdraw his resignation, several Congress leaders across the country resigned from their positions.

It is likely that more number of people in various positions in the party would follow suit.

“I have resigned to drive home the point that Rahul Gandhi should continue as the president of the party. We are about 145 leaders in the country, who have resigned after a meeting,” he told Express.