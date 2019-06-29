Home States Telangana

TRS working president: ‘Add indigenisation to 3-I mantra to build new India’ 

TRS working president said that to follow the 3-I mantra, it needs to be complemented by a fourth one, namely, indigenisation.

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

TRS working president KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president KT Rama Rao, who had recently represented the party in the NITI Aayog meeting, advised Prime Minister Narendra Modi to concentrate on innovation, inclusive growth and infrastructure (3-Is) for building a new India.

Rama Rao, who was speaking at the launch of the book ‘Made in Hyderabad’, said, “During the meeting, the prime minister had asked all the political representatives: ‘Independent India is almost 75 years old. How do we build a new India?’ My answer was straight-forward.

"He just has to follow the 3-I mantra." He added that the 3-Is also needed to be complemented by a fourth one, namely, indigenisation. “Successful models that have been identified elsewhere in the world may not work in India. We need local recipes for our problems.”

Special membership drive for NRIs of TRS

KT Rama Rao on Friday launched the special membership drive for NRIs of TRS. The membership drive subsequently would be taken up in 40 countries by the respective TRS-NRI branches. It will continue till July 20.

