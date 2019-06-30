Home States Telangana

Congress replica of BJP: Asaduddin Owaisi on Pehlu Khan case

In 2017, Pehlu Khan was allegedly beaten up by cow vigilantes who accused him of smuggling cattle out of Rajasthan. Khan later succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital.

Published: 30th June 2019 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad MP, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after reports claimed the Rajasthan police filed a charge sheet against a mob lynching victim, Pehlu Khan, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday urged Muslims in Rajasthan to stop supporting Congress.

Alleging that the party has “betrayed” them, Owaisi said, “When Pehlu Khan was attacked, Congress condemned it. Whenever they (Congress) come to power, they become an exact replica of the BJP. What BJP is unable to complete Congress completes it for them.” 

In 2017, Pehlu Khan was allegedly beaten up by cow vigilantes who accused him of smuggling cattle out of Rajasthan. Khan later succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital. A case was reportedly filed against Khan under the Rajasthan Bovine Animal Act.

TAGS
AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi Pehlu Khan Pehlu Lynching
