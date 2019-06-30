Telangana HC notice to Centre, State on plea against hike in doctors’ retirement age

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the High Court has issued notices to the Centre, Telangana government, University Grants Commission, Medical Council of India and KNR University of Health Sciences for filing counter affidavits in four weeks on a petition filed challenging the superannuation ordinance issued by the State government for enhancing the age of superannuation of all medical teachers from 58 to 65 years with prospective effect.

The bench was admitting the petition on Friday filed by Dr S Jayaprakash Rao and 23 others, who worked in various capacities as professors, associate and assistant professors in the medical education department, seeking direction to the State government to reinstate them in their respective posts and to continue till they attain the age of 65 years with all consequential benefits.

After hearing the case, the bench issued notices to secretary to HRD Ministry, State Chief Secretary, Secretary to Law and Legislative Affairs, Health Secretary, Director of Medical Education, registrar of KNR University of Health Sciences, chairmen of UGC and MCI to respond on the issue and adjourned the case hearing by four weeks.