TRS working president KT Rama Rao inaugurates Narayana Reddy memorial library

The construction of the library and the auditorium was jointly taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 4.10 crore.

Published: 30th June 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

TRS working president and Sircilla MLA KT Rama Rao at the inauguration of the Dr C Narayan Reddy Library in his constituency on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: TRS working president KT Rama Rao inaugurated the newly-constructed Dr C Narayan Reddy Memorial Library (CiNaRe) building at the district headquarters on Saturday. The State Library Chairman Ayachitam Sridhar and District Collector D Krishna Bhaskar participated in the ceremony.

A newly-built auditorium by the same name was also opened on the occasion. The construction of the library and the auditorium was jointly taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 4.10 crore. Rama Rao said that the habit of reading books was significant in the age of smartphones. He added that no other library in State has been constructed at the same level of sophistication. He asked artists to make use of the auditorium to showcase their talents and not for political activity.

Later, KT Rama Rao inaugurated the TRS membership drive at a private function hall in the district. “TRS was a small sapling. Thanks to the leadership of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, it has now become a ‘vata vruksham’,” he said.

